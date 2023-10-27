Five Nights at Freddy’s

The premiere of Five Nights at Freddy’s is imminent. However, the first box office data has been revealed after its first screenings.

We already have here the first box office data for Five Nights at Freddy’s. The long-awaited film adaptation of the horror video game is off to a great start at the box office. Blumhouse’s latest film, based on the hit video game franchise, hit theaters last night in the United States. More or less, at the same time as its launch on the Peacock streaming service. Despite being available on Peacock simultaneously with theaters, the horror film attracted a large audience at the box office with its preview screenings in North America.

According to Deadline, Five Nights at Freddy’s preview screenings surpassed $7 million. Which marks an excellent start to the weekend for the Blumhouse film. However, the same report indicates that the box office will be concentrated in the first days of screening. Which means the biggest audiences will show up early in the weekend and the pace is likely to slow down towards Sunday. We’ll see how the film does in the global box office.

An opening of 50 million: that is what the predictions assure

Although these are the first data, This PG-13 horror movie already shows great potential for Blumhouse. In fact, it surpasses the studio’s previous horror releases on Peacock. Halloween Kills (2021) grossed $4.85 million in previews, en route to an opening weekend of $49.4 million. While Halloween: The End (2022) earned 5.4 million in previews, but only reached 40 million in total at the box office that weekend. At the moment, Five Nights at Freddy’s is projecting a $50 million opening weekend. Although some estimates suggest it could be even higher. The $7 million raised Thursday night is a big boost toward reaching that goal.

Fuente: Deadline