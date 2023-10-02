The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie includes a phone number corresponding to the pizzeria where the events take place and they have discovered what is happening by calling.

The next November 1st It will be time to sit in the seat of the nearest cinema and discover what the final result of the film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, one of the best-known horror licenses in video games. Recently, the secret of one of his most important animatronic characters has been revealed, while a blunder in one of his posters has also been fixed. Now it has been discovered What happens if you call the phone number that appears on the tape.

So, Nintendúo’s colleagues wanted to know what is hidden behind the number 1-833-578-0158 of the pizzeria where the events of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie take place. The corresponding announcement speaks of a job offerindicating that you can call the number or even write on WhatsApp. When calling, unfortunately Nothing happens, since the line in question is not enabled. However, colleagues have discovered that sending a message through the application does have a most curious result.

Searching for a new night shift security guard. Text “apply” to 1-833-578-0158. pic.twitter.com/RBSiz9u6Ev — Five Nights at Freddy’s (@FNAFMovie) October 1, 2023

Writing the Apply message on the WhatsApp of the indicated number, The system will ask you a series of questions in English and, once you complete the questionnaire and send a photograph, You will be credited as a night guard at the pizzeria, so you can experience the horrors of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Or that would happen if it were something real, of course. Of course, a most interesting nod to promote the film that is rapidly approaching its premiere.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, in theaters in Spain on November 1

When the night shift begins, the nightmare begins. Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a chilling cinematic event as Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, she realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to get through, his official description reads.

In this way, we will have to see what happens the final result of this film adaptation from one of the great jumpscare sagas of video games.

