Video game adaptations are experiencing one of their best moments. Although it stumbled and was unable to captivate specialized critics, the Five Nights at Freddy’s feature film debuted on a firm footing and is already a full-fledged commercial success. Following this unprecedented release, its producer shared a special message.

“We wanted to do it right for the fans,” Jason Blum thanks the FNAF community

Through a publication on social networks, Jason BlumCEO and co-founder of the studio Blumhouse Productionsthanked the community for its patience and the people who enjoyed the film inspired by Scott Cawthon’s video game.

“It’s a lot of fun when it works. Thank you all so much for being patient with us at FNAF. We wanted to do it right for the fans, because that’s what we focused on. We thank you. Thank you for the incredible weekend,” stated the producer in his personal account.

Jason Blum dedicated a message to Five Nights at Freddy’s fans

We must remember that the film adaptation of this franchise was underway since 2015; However, the production faced a multitude of challenges, which forced the release date to be postponed. Likewise, many directors and scriptwriters passed through the creative team before abandoning the project.

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is a success, could a sequel be on the way?

Although the adaptation directed by Emma Tammi received extremely negative ratings from professional critics, it had a very good reception from fans. The enthusiasm was reflected in its excellent results at the box office.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film is a success and has already generated more than $78 MMDD in the United Stateswith a ticket office $130 MMDD in the international market. In this way, it is already the second best premiere for a video game feature film, only behind Super Mario Bros. The Movie. On the other hand, it had the best weekend for a horror film directed by a woman.

Jason Blum also confirmed good news that will excite fans: the horror film achieved the best opening in the history of Blumhouse Productions. This outstanding commercial performance paints an encouraging picture for the franchise in the film sector, and everything seems to indicate that a sequel is inevitable.

The FNAF movie makes history for Blumhouse, making a new installment possible

But tell us, have you already seen this production? What do you think about it? Did it meet your expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

