Five Nights at Freddy’s became a cultural phenomenon with the launch of its first game in 2014. It immediately forged a passionate community around it that was responsible for expanding the lore and creating fanarts, parodies and music videos. Along those lines, one of YouTube’s most iconic songs appears in the film.

In that distant 2011, the producer Yoav Landau and the singer Sam Haft They created the musical group The Living Tombstone. The band gained a lot of visibility thanks to their songs based on video games and other entertainment products such as My Little Pony and The Legend of Zelda.

He August 31, 2014, the group released a song that tells the story of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Immediately, the YouTube music video went viral and gained million viewswhile the melody became an anthem for the horror video game community.

The Living Tombstone music videos have millions of views

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s from The Living Tombstone in the movie?

Of course, many fans wondered if this iconic theme, which saw the light of day only 3 weeks after the release of the first game, was going to appear in the adaptation of Universal Pictures y Blumhouse Productions. Luckily, that’s how it is.

People who have already seen the feature film in theaters or streaming know that, in the end credits, a remix of the song Five Nights at Freddy’s from The Living Tombstone is heard. Shortly after the premiere, the band shared the music video for the new version on their YouTube channel.

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Through a publication on social networks, the musical group expressed their excitement at being part of the film’s soundtrack. In addition, he revealed that keeping his participation a secret was very difficult.

“We were sworn to secrecy for a long time, but yes, it’s true. Five Nights at Freddy’s is the music for the film’s closing credits. We were first contacted about this in 2018, so we had to keep our mouths shut for a long time. But their inclusion means a lot to us,” the band said.

The Living Tombstone song plays in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

Fans celebrated that the song by the YouTubers and musicians appeared in the film adaptation of FNAF. Curiously, and according to reports, Universal Pictures rejected the rap of 2 Spanish content creators who also wanted to participate in the film.

They reveal the soundtrack of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

With the premiere of the film starring Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson, the list of songs that are part of the original soundtrack and the licensed soundtrack were announced.

Below, we share the list with all the songs that fans will be able to hear in the film:



Celebration ― Kool & the Gang

Connection ― Elastica

Five Nights At Freddy’s ― The Living Tombstone

Five Nights At Freddy’s ― The Newton Brothers

I Wanna Be Down ― Brandy

My Grandfather’s Clock ― The Newton Brothers

Real Wild Child (Wild One) ― Iggy Pop

Talking In Your Sleep ― The Romantics

Video Games ― Guy Boulanger

But tell us, were you excited about The Living Tombstone’s participation?

You can find more news related to Five Nights at Freddy’s if you click on this link.

Related video: The 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s clones so bad they’re scary

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente