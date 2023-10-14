Five Nights At Freddy’s will be released in theaters shortly, and the movie has drawn the attention of millions of people. While most will be fans of Scott Cawthon’s FNAF games, there are many people who probably I have never played the titles.

That is why it does not hurt to review everything that you need to know about FNAF without having to play the games. To begin with, the protagonist of this story adapted to the cinematic universe is Mike Schmidt. He is also the main protagonist of some of the games, being a security guard from the Fazbear’s Pizz franchisea.

Mike Schmidt is played by Josh Hutcherson who participated in the Hunger Games and will now do so in Five Nights At Freddy’s. The film will delve much deeper into the plot, not just limiting itself to what appears in the games. It is a horror experience suitable for adults and adolescent audiences. It is not necessary to play the games to get lost in the story of the film. You should know that the animatronics (the large dolls that imitate different animals and creations) will be very important in the events of the film. These animatronics have the ability to come to life at night. The film will mix horror with dramatic and humorous elements.

The film will focus on Mike Schmidt, the mystery that surrounds Fazbear’s place and some subplots that will be woven to delve much deeper into the lore of the games, and capture the attention of the public even if they did not play the FNAF franchise.