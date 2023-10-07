Epic Games has just confirmed what many Fortnite players were expecting: the return of Fortnitemares, the special Halloween event. The celebrations will begin this year in the Battle Royale starting next October 10, the day the event will start.

What will Fortnitemares offer? The reality is that it is still a mystery, since Epic only shared a teaser that is a simple image with the date. However, fans believe that the company hid a reference to Five Nights at Freddy’s and its movie in the image, so they hope that the franchise will finally have a collaboration with the Battle Royale.

There is already a date for the return of Fortnitemares

Find out: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Cinemex reveals the cool collectible glasses from the movie

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Will Five Nights at Freddy’s finally come to Fortnite?

Five Nights at Freddy’s fans recently asked Epic Games for a collaboration with Fortnite for the movie’s release. Some players think that this requested crossover will finally become a reality at Fortnitemares 2023.

The reason? They believe that the first teaser image of the event has some resemblance to the promotional poster for the Blumhouse Productions film. Specifically, they noticed that both images have a mysterious purple fog.

For this reason, some believe that Fortnitemares will offer skins and more content from Five Nights at Freddy’s and its movie. Unfortunately, these are simple speculations, as Epic Games has not yet confirmed any of the surprises it will offer at its Halloween event.

Without a doubt, Fortnitemares would be the ideal opportunity to take advantage of the premiere of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. Especially since requests for collaboration are not new. Players have been asking for years to see Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy in the Battle Royale.

So players filled social networks again with requests for Epic Games to make their dream come true. Below you can see some of their messages:

Fans believe that FNAF will come to Fortnite: Battle Royale

In case you missed it: Five Nights at Freddy’s: can children watch the movie? This is the age classification

Find all the news related to Fortnite in this link. On the other hand, here you will find more about Five Nights at Freddy’s and its movie.

Related video: Video games that should be movies or series

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News