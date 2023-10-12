Five Nights at Freddy’s took the entire world by surprise in 2014 with its first video game. Without a doubt, much of its media and commercial success fell on the impeccable and memorable designs of its terrifying animatronics. Of course, the live-action film had huge shoes to fill in that department.

Without a doubt, much of the conversations about the adaptation of the video game created by Scott Cawthon revolved around the designs of the robotic-looking animals. Before the first trailer, many fans feared that these characters would look bad on screen.

Luckily, the official trailer and promotional posters put to rest as many doubts and concerns as possible. Of course, there were those who were not happy with some elements. After these criticisms, the film’s designer came to his defense.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Designer Robert Bennett Responds to Fan Complaints

In an interview with SFX Magazine, Robert Bennett, who served as a designer on this film production, spoke about the challenges behind the creation of the famous animatronics.

Although he acknowledges that the reception from the community was favorable, the creative assures that he saw a couple of complaints. For example, he assured that the color of the characters’ eyes generated criticism from die-hard fans of the games.

“Everything I have seen has been super positive. “I know there was a big fuss about the red eyes on the poster, but again, that’s one of the things about fan lore that I didn’t even know about,” the designer acknowledges in the talk.

Next, Robert Bennett recalled a very curious case of a fan who was disappointed because the villains in the Five Nights at Freddy’s film were made with computer-generated effects.

This is what the animatronics look like in the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s

“I watched a couple reaction videos on YouTube of the trailer. There was this guy who said, ‘he looks cool, but I wish they’d show the real animatronics; everything is CGI,’” the creative recalled.

Of course, we already know that the robotic animals that appear in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie are, in reality, people in costumes or animatronics. Thus, the designer considers that this fan’s criticism indicates that the characters look so good that they seem to be made with CGI.

“Everything in that trailer is our costumes and nothing was touched up with digital technology. So it’s fun that the fans appreciate how accurate they are,” said Robert Bennett

In the same interview, the film’s designer assured that the production team received digital files directly from Scott Cawthon, creator of the franchise. Thus, he assures that they chose to rely on that material to create the characters in the film instead of creating something totally different or original.

“My intention was to make them as accurate as possible to the game. “It would be a challenge to create them anyway, and there was no reason to deviate from these designs because they are so good to begin with,” said Robert Bennett.

Will the animatronics in the FNAF movie be very scary?

But tell us, do you like the designs of the tape? Let us read you in the comments.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will hit theaters in Mexico on October 25. Click here to read more news related to him.

