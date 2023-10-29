The movie Five Nights At Freddy’s is a box office success and this can revolutionize the entertainment industry.

According to Variety, the movie Five Nights at Freddy’s is shaking up the box office and projects a gross of $78 million by the end of its first weekend. What makes these earnings even more surprising is that the supernatural horror film was released both in theaters and on the Peacock platform at the same time. This release model hasn’t worked before, but now they’re changing things. Although, this may be because the Peacock platform does not have as many subscribers as Netflix, Disney Plus or HBO Max.

Although the live-action adaptation of Scott Cawthon’s successful video game series took a while to arrive, it has turned out to be perfect at the right time, as the public has completely surrendered to this film. In reality, Five Nights at Freddy’s could become one of the highest-grossing October releases in history, even though it can be streamed. If Hollywood takes note and likes the idea, it may change the way we release films and the entire industry.

Although it has obtained a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers approve of it, since they have enjoyed it and that is why it has an 89% from the audience. So Five Nights at Freddy’s reflects once again that a low critical score does not always match audience appreciation, especially when it comes to a video game adaptation.

One of the great successes has been that Five Nights at Freddy’s has a PG-13 rating, which despite the expectations of some video game fans of an R rating, has caused a broader audience to go to theaters, including younger viewers, without the need for parental supervision.

The numbers show that the film has been well received, and fans on social media consider it a perfect film to introduce children to the horror genre without scaring them so much that it alienates them.

So, if you don’t have the opportunity to see Five Nights at Freddy’s in the cinema, do not hesitate to ignore the criticism and tune in to Peacock to enjoy this film that is making history in the world of cinema. It is an opportunity to explore a unique proposal that is conquering audiences of all ages.

Conclusion. It should not be ruled out that from now on, there will be more simultaneous releases in theaters and streaming, horror films will lower their age ratings and much less attention will be paid to specialized critics.

