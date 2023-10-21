Five Nights at Freddy’s will be released in theaters around the world next week and, if you have not yet decided where to see it, this is for you, because Cinemex could take you on a chilling adventure to another country.

You read that right, Cinemex will not only offer a lot of collectibles, but also the opportunity to win a trip to Orlando, Florida, for the premiere of Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Exorcist: Believers, the 2 new films from Blumhouse Productions.

How to win the Exorcist × Five Nights at Freddy’s trip?

According to the first details, those interested will have to save their ticket, since to participate in the promotion they will have to enter an event questionnaire and fill it out with their data and an image of 2 tickets for any screening of The Exorcist at Cinemex: Believers and 2 tickets to any Five Nights at Freddy’s performance.

Additionally, the user will have to send an image of their Cinefan card, either with the design of The Exorcist: Believers or Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Take advantage of your Five Nights at Freddy’s tickets to win a trip to Orlando, Florida

Subsequently, several questions related to both films will be presented, so those interested should watch them and pay attention to avoid making mistakes.

It is important to mention that the promotion will begin on October 21 and you can find it through the official Cinemex website. So far, the details of the criteria for choosing the winner, what the trip will consist of or the general bases of the event are unknown, but it is anticipated that it will be a “chilling adventure.”

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

