The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released in theaters this month, but there are still some secrets surrounding it. One thing that fans are dying to know is which products from the film will be sold in theaters and today they have finally been revealed and the best of all is that Cinemex is preparing one more surprise.

As confirmed in a recent publication, Cinemex will put Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses on sale. But today we know that it will not be just 1 design, but 5 in total.

One will have the main poster design for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie with the 4 animatronics together: Bonnie, Chica, Foxy and, of course, Freddy. The other 4 glasses will have the design of each animatronic as seen on the poster.

Cinemex’s Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses will be based on this promotional image

How much will Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses cost at Cinemex?

In the video it is possible to see the final design of the Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses, but unfortunately it was not confirmed what their price will be; Cinemex promised that it will later share details about the available combos and how much they will cost.

At the time of writing the note, the pre-sale of Five Nights at Freddy’s is not yet available at Cinemex, which has made fans wonder if there will be one. Fortunately, in the TikTok video it was also confirmed that the pre-sale period will open next week.

Although he made it clear that this is not a promise, Cinemex asked fans if they would like there to be a preview of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

This will be one of the Five Nights at Freddy’s collectible glasses from Cinemex (via TikTok, Cinemex)

Will Cinemax sell Five Nights at Fredy’s palomera?

Best of all, the 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses and Cinefan card will not be the only products from the long-awaited movie that Cinemex will sell.

We say this because in the video it was anticipated that there will be one more product, but unfortunately it was not detailed what kind of collectible it will be; It is almost a fact that it will not be one more glass. Could it be the palomera that fans are asking for so much?

We will keep you informed. You can see the full video on the official Cinemex account on TikTok.

What is the other Five Nights at Freddy’s collectible that you would like Cinemex to sell? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 27, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

