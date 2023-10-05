Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular horror video games of the last decade. After exciting millions of gamers and fans, it is now preparing to surprise a new audience on the big screen. That said, is the film suitable for all audiences? What is the minimum age to see it in theaters?

Although the indie games created by designer Scott Cawthon were never known for being overly explicit, they do feature visuals that may be frightening to some people. Likewise, the story and general lore addresses dark themes. Because of this, they present a Teen classification for teenagers.

What is the age rating of Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Possibly, many red bone fans expect to see very terrifying scenes in the film starring Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Although scares are guaranteed, it seems that the images will never be too graphic. Of course, a sector of the audience will be unable to enter movie theaters without company.

The thing is that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is not suitable for children. According to the Motion Picture Association (MPA) system, it has a PG-13 rating in the United States. It is possible that the classification is similar in Mexico and other regions of Latin America.

FNAF Movie Age Rating

Now, what does PG-13 mean? According to the MPA website, the film directed by Emma Tammi will have violent images and strong language. Young people under that age will be able to enter movie theaters and watch the film if they are accompanied by a family member or guardian, and no official identification is required.

Although this news will be disappointing for many fans, it is to be expected. As we already mentioned, video games never had an M age rating for young adults. It was to be expected that Blumhouse Productions would follow the same line, plus a PG-13 rating will allow more people to enjoy the film.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is not suitable for children

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie could have special merchandise

Of course, many young people are expected to attend theaters to see the video game adaptation and find all the easter eggs. And as is tradition, they want to be able to purchase limited edition items.

Although we will have to wait, the Cinépolis chain has already spoken on social networks to ask fans what type of collectibles and merchandise they would like to see at the film’s premiere. Users requested themed popcorn boxes and glasses with designs of the animatronics.

But tell us, do you plan to see this feature film in theaters? Let us read you in the comments.

