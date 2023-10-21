The film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s will finally be released next week, but users of a streaming service will be able to see it before people in theaters.

In case you don’t know, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will have a theatrical and streaming release scheduled for the same day, next October 26, so there will be users who will be able to enjoy it in the comfort of their home.

The best thing for them is that they will not only avoid going to the movies, but they will be able to see it shortly before its release in theaters, since the film will be available starting October 26 at 6:00 PM (Mexico City time ) through the Peacock platform, according to CNET.

Will Five Nights at Freddy’s come to streaming in Mexico?

Unfortunately, this streaming service is only available in the United States, plus a few other territories as part of TV subscription channel packages (United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy).

As you can see, Mexico is not part of the list, so the only way to see the film in this and other Latin American countries in its first days of release will be by going to theaters.

It is important to mention that Twisted Metal (produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions) premiered exclusively through Peacock and arrived in Mexico through HBO Max; However, it should not be taken for granted that the film will reach this service in Mexico, since in these situations the production companies (Universal Pictures Blumhouse Productions) are also involved and not only the companies that have the streaming right.

It is not yet known when or if Five Nights at Freddy’s will ever be available in Mexico

Are you waiting for the release of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

