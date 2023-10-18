Five Nights at Freddy’s is about to premiere in movie theaters around the world. The film adaptation of Scott Cawthon’s work is capturing attention and attention of millions of fans internationally.

Universal Pictures has shared an exclusive video so that we can see a review of the inside of the company for a few minutes. And the development process that has followed the fnaf movie during these years. This video is one that you cannot miss if you want to see the film in the coming days.

We will also be able to see for the first time the direct design of many of the animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy’s, along with some quotes from people who have been key in the production, design and development of the film. The best thing is that you see it yourself, and tell us what you think of it.