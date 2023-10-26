Imagine you’re an average teenager and you’re excited after watching your favorite streamer scream with a creepypasta-worthy game. You forgot the exact name, but you remember that it’s called Five Nights at something… The search engine does its thing and in the results you find endless strange games. Curiosity invades you, you decide to click on a video and you find many games made by Five Nights at Freddy’s fans that are scary because they are HORRIBLE. Below, we give you a taste of these monstrosities. Five Nights at Tubby Land Five Nights at Tubby Land changed the furrotronics for these creatures that seem straight out of hell itself. Instead of placing us at some point in the series or returning to its world, it turns these beings into dangerous killing machines. In this saga we are a university student who decides to work as a security guard. In the place we will find the botargas of Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-laa and Po, all of them have suffered from the passage of time and look destroyed. We can even see that Laa-laa doesn’t even have a head and Tinky-Winky is crawling on the ground because she doesn’t have legs. Our mission is to keep these chubby machines away and survive until the next morning. The original saga had 4 games and the updated remakes have graphical improvements and new features. Although the original version was terrible and instead of being scary it generated involuntary laughter, the developers of the new versions tried much harder. There are fans who eagerly await the new titles and even claim that they have had one or another scare. Who knows, maybe in the last game we will see the sun with a baby face, that thing was scary.

Five Nights at Wario’s

There is no doubt that to develop a Five Nights at Freddy’s fangame it is necessary not to fear anything: not copyright laws, much less Nintendo’s lawyers. We have the clearest proof in Five Nights at Wario’s, a game based on the most greedy mustache in the Mushroom Kingdom.

This time it is a food factory owned by Wario and Waluigi that had to close because the brothers disappeared. It is said that there are noises inside the factory and some swear that they have seen Wario. As you can see, the story is tacky and completely wastes the charisma of the characters; in fact, we only see a few recycled designs that appear with blank eyes. The worst of all is Mario’s design, which has no face but does have floating mustaches.

For unknown reasons, it seems that this saga was successful within its own niche and spans 4 games. Its developers insisted on increasing the quality and dared to release a remastered version. To try to justify each release, the sequels have small aesthetic changes, so you will see Wario with a skull with his enormous mustache and also a version of the chubby character with a top hat.

We don’t know what surprises us more: that Nintendo hasn’t sued yet or that enough people are playing them, and that the saga is still alive. In fact, he recently released a new game! We’re talking about Five Nights at Wario Deluxe, a title that is more of the same, only with a more nosy Luigi.

They’re going to be scared when they see Nintendo’s lawyers outside their house

Five Nights in Treasure Island

A game based on Disney couldn’t be missing. Treasure Island is a readaptation of Five Nights At Freddy’s that places us on an island where an attraction on the Disney World islands closed and is now abandoned. The story is based on the creepy movie Abandoned by Disney, which tells us how the huge corporation created a dream place and then left it to its fate and turned it into a ghost town.

The game is more of the same, but with manifestations inspired by Mickey Mouse and his friends and some details that are worth seeing. You will surely recognize them if you are a fan of the most famous mouse in the world.

The environments are full of t-shirts, photographs and posters of the most popular Disney characters. Your job is to observe every corner of this once paradisiacal space and make sure that the entities do not approach you. If you fail you will see Mickey in negative colors, a headless Goofy or abominations reminiscent of the animated characters. There are really no surprises in the game, what is interesting is its sequel.

Oblitus Casa is the continuation of Treasure Island and has many improvements: darker environments, photorealistic locations and new characters. It also switches between game modes and allows you to explore some sections of the place. A fangame that stands out because it goes beyond exploiting the characters it borrowed.

Disney has a dark side

Five Nights in Anime

If you thought things had gotten weird, get ready for this title aimed at the otaku audience. Five nights in Anime turns animatronics into 2D waifus that, instead of making you scream, will make you cry something else.

There are several versions of Five Nights in Anime, but without a doubt, the most popular are Reborn and 3D. In Reborn we change the gloomy atmosphere of the original game for the desktop worthy of an otaku. The most striking thing is the animatronic designs that will bring out your wildest fantasies.

As if that were not enough, a group of developers went further and gave volume to the curvy waifus in the 3D version. Unlike the previous title, this one returns to its origins with less lighting, but makes up for it with more detailed animations. There are some sequels that you will surely enjoy alongside your favorite dakimakura, we only recommend playing them with headphones so that your family doesn’t ask you awkward questions if a strange sound slips out from time to time.

Furries turned into waifus. Reward or punishment?

Escape from Security Chapter 2

Escape from Security Chapter 2 is the worst game based on Five Nights at Freddy’s. This ode to poorly made games takes Roxy as we saw her in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and has us search for books and keys in a maze with very ugly wallpaper.

The mobile game is first-person and riddled with ads, but that’s not the worst part. If you dare to play it you will have to endure the same horrible music that repeats non-stop while you try to figure out what is happening. On your way, a Roxy in a T pose will chase you everywhere. Another 2D Roxy will also appear to scare you. These enemies will hurt you when they are close, so you will have to run to survive or turn off your lamp so they don’t see you. The bad thing is that if you decide to do this, you will end up playing blind.

The objective is to find 8 books and escape through the main door, a formula stolen from another equally bad mobile game. If you decide to play it despite the huge red flags that appear when you open the application, the game will stop you due to a very serious error. Inevitably, you will run into a bug that activates for unknown reasons, to focus the camera on Roxy and make you completely lose control.

In the best case, you will see the Game Over screen after a few seconds or even minutes, but if not, you will have to close the application. We are surprised that something so bad is still available in mobile device stores, and even worse, that it is rated with almost 5 stars.

Do yourself a favor: don’t download it

Five Nights at Thomas Dehydrated

We close with something that already makes us nervous: a fangame based on Thomas, the train with a human face, the protagonist of the stop motion series. As in previous cases, the game had several sequels and a remake with improvements in its graphics.

This installment takes advantage of Thomas’ appearance to generate fear. The interesting thing is that it takes the concept of the original game as a base, but changes the rules to prevent Thomas from reaching you and to do that you have to close the door in front of you once you detect him. Doing this costs resources and to generate more energy you need to throw coal into a chimney.

The game eliminates the map, cameras and even the animatronics, but it works. Although it is simple, it fulfills its function of offering something different from the usual formula. Also, just seeing Thomas causes anxiety, there’s a reason they have made mods for other games where the little train becomes a real monster.

This train traumatized generations of children

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News