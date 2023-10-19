You’ve probably heard it already: from 2024, the Flemish government will open up the subsidy pot for fully electric cars. From then on you can get up to 5,000 euros back when purchasing a new EV. We have already bundled the cars that qualify for this in this list, but we admit it: even with a 5,000 euro discount, most of them are still not entirely cheap. No, the real bargains can be found on the second-hand market, because there you will soon also receive an EV premium of up to 3,000 euros.

Peugeot iOn/Citroën C-Zero/Mitsubishi i-MiEV

For example, if you don’t expect too much from your electric car, you can always look for a Mitsubishi i-MiEV, a Peugeot iOn or a Citroën C-Zero. These models came onto the market in 2009 and shared almost their entire bodywork and technology. This gave them an electric motor with 63 hp on the rear axle and a 16 kWh battery under the floor, good for 130 kilometers of driving range on a good day — and that was when the batteries were still brand new. If you think that is a bit low, then know that this EV may cost you less than an electric bicycle in 2024. For example, you can find them from 5,000 euros and if you deduct the premium of 3,000 euros, you will in practice lose 2,000 euros.

Renault Zoe

If it costs a little more, you can scour the classifieds looking for this electric pioneer: the Renault Zoe. It was born in 2012 and did so with 88 hp of power on the front axle and 22 kWh of batteries under the floor. The EV achieved about 150 kilometers of driving range if you really tried your best and if you bought the Zoe as a ‘Q210’, the thing could even charge quickly. Nowadays, however, you can expect an additional charge of around 1,000 euros for this, but an early ‘R210’ can be found from around 6,000 euros. That is 3,000 euros after the government gets involved next year, although for that price it often concerns units where you rent the battery from Renault for around 70 euros per month.

Nissan Leaf

Would you prefer the entire car to be yours right away? Then you can also go for this platform mate of the Renault Zoe: the Nissan Leaf. It came onto the market in 2010 and in its first years of construction, Nissan only sold it including a battery. At the time, it was a 24 kWh car, with which you could also count on a driving range of about 150 kilometers. This battery ownership does make the Leaf slightly more expensive on the second-hand market: you can find it from around 7,000 euros… Or 4,000 euros in 2024, which is still reasonable for an emission-free shopping cart.

Smart ForTwo Electric Drive

Speaking of shopping carts: major cities all over the world are teeming with Smart ForTwos… And perhaps the cheapest one you can buy soon is the electric one. You can get an early Smart ForTwo Electric Drive from around 7,000 euros, so that will be 4,000 euros once the government reimburses you for the premium. Being a Smart, a large part of your money will of course still go to the brand name, because you certainly don’t have to do it for its versatility. This way, the ForTwo can only fit two people — the hint is in the name — and you can get a maximum of 100 kilometers from the 17.6 kWh battery…

Renault Kangoo ZE

However, chances are you want a little more space in your cheap EV, and you can get it. This is the Renault Kangoo ZE, which shares some of the components with the Zoe. For example, you will find the same 22 kW battery under the bottom of early examples, although here it works together with a 60 hp electric motor on the front axle. However, thanks to the greater weight and the less interesting streamline, you would be happy if your Kangoo ZE reached 100 kilometers in 2011. Fortunately, you can find them from around 8,000 euros – so 5,000 euros after deduction of the premium – although for that money you have to make do with an order version without a back seat… But then you can still go to the container park cheaply.