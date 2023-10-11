(Image source: La Presse)

Fitch: “The Meloni government faces considerable political pressure to achieve more than its electoral commitments”

The Nadef estimates represent ‘a significant easing of fiscal policy compared to the previous objectives of the Italian government. The Fitch agency writes it. ‘Our updated deficit forecasts of 5.2% of GDP in 2023 and 4.2% in 2024 are now close to the new objectives of the government following our reviews in May.’ Fitch forecasts a smaller decline in debt which, reflecting the revision of the deficit, will fall by 1.3 percentage points to 140.3% of GDP this year, less than the 2.2 percentage points estimated in May. The debt will stabilize at 140% of GDP in 2025. The deficit for 2023, equal to 5.3% of GDP in the Nadef against 4.5% in the Def in April, is influenced by the cost of the Superbonus, underlines Fitch. The broader 2024 target of 4.3% incorporates a net fiscal package of 0.7 percentage points, which is expected to include about 0.6 points of tax cuts primarily on labor.

Also the objectives of deficit for the following years they “were eased” up to 2.9% in 2026. The estimate of a gradual decline in the debt/GDP ratio to 139.6% in 2026 also incorporates privatization proceeds equal to 1% of domestic product gross, “which we consider ambitious”, the analysts write again. Fitch recognizes that “public support for the Meloni government has held up and the parliamentary majority is more stable than in many previous administrations”. However, the executive “faces considerable political pressure to deliver more than its electoral commitments, which weighs on the prospects for greater consolidation and reforms to reduce fiscal risks.” The agency revised its GDP growth forecast for Italy in September to 0.9% in 2023, to 1.0% in 2024, 1.0% in 2024 and 1.3% in 2025 (an average growth slightly lower than that assumed in the Nadef). Now he defines the acceleration or otherwise of the use of PNRR funds as “a key uncertainty”, after slowdowns in the absorption of resources.

