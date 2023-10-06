Good news! We already have the official synopsis and release date of the series Spider-Man: Year One.

It’s been a time of uncertainty in the world of entertainment, especially when it comes to Marvel Studios projects, but finally, we’re getting some concrete information about one of the most anticipated projects. Spider-Man: First Year has revealed his official voice cast, an exciting new synopsis, and a release date on Disney Plus.

Official synopsis: Marvel Studios presents Spider-Man: First Year is a series that will shed light on Peter Parker’s life as he prepares to enter high school. However, the young student’s routine will take an unexpected turn due to events that will take him on a transformative journey. The first episode of this series promises to be the beginning of a new era for Spider-Man.

The most exciting news is the confirmation of the cast of main voices that will give life to the characters in this new installment:

Hudson Thames as Peter Parker.Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln.Grace Song as Nico Minoru.Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavio.Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May.Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn.Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil

While some fans were hoping that Tom Holland, the current Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would lend his voice to this animated version of Peter Parker, the official cast is equally exciting and promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Spider-Man: First Year

In addition, another exciting return was announced, as actor Charlie Cox, known for playing Daredevil, will also voice Matt Murdock in this new series. This adds an extra level of excitement for fans of Daredevil and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last but not least, we have an official release date for Spider-Man: Year One. The series will premiere on November 2, 2024 on Disney Plus.

Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.