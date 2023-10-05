We already have the first trailer for the live action Pokémon series that is going to be broadcast on TV in Japan… in which the Pokémon are conspicuous by their absence.

The first trailer of the pokemon live action series it’s here. It is the first television series officially made of Pokémon in real image, that is, not anime, with flesh and blood actors.

It was announced last August and left us very intrigued… although don’t expect anything in the style of the Detective Pikachu movie, with computer-made Pokémon among the Pokémon. It is actually about a drama which has the Pokémon games as a common thread, particularly the retro games of Game Boy.

The Pokémon series will air every Thursday on TV Tokyo starting October 19. Its title, translated, would be something like “Fill your pockets with adventure” (via VGC).

What is the Pokémon series in Japan about?

The protagonist is called Madoka Agaki, a young woman who has recently graduated from university, in a small port town, who decides to travel to Tokyo to work in an advertising agency.

This experience (leaving home and entering the big city) is stressful, and just before a very important meeting her mother sends her a box with her old Game Boy Pocket and the Pokémon Red game she used to play as a child.

That’s right, the series is about nostalgia, homesickness for the happy past playing Pokémon games, reconnecting with your inner child.

Don’t expect to see any Pokémon come out of the screen, although there will be touches of humor because Madoka will discover that the characters around her look like Pokémon (like a Charmander who feels that “his flame is about to go out”).

Madoka is played by Nanashe Nishinomade famous in Japan by the J-pop group Nogizaki46, so this is clearly a product aimed at Japanese viewers, but who knows?

In addition to this series, which is unlikely to leave Japan (unless they buy the idea and make an American remake with the same premise), The Pokémon Company is exploiting the franchise Pokémon beyond its long-running anime, and The Pokémon Janitor made by stop motion will soon be released for Netflix.