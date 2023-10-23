loading…

Israeli tanks fire artillery into Egyptian territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli army announced that it “accidentally” fired a tank shell across the border into Egypt in the southern region of Kerem Shalom.

“An Israeli army tank accidentally opened fire some time ago, hitting an Egyptian location near the border in the Kerem Shalom area,” the military said in an official statement.

The Israeli military added that an investigation “is underway, and details are being reviewed,” and expressed “regret” over the incident that occurred on Sunday (22/10/2023).

Meanwhile, the Egyptian army reported “minor injuries to border control personnel due to fragments of accidentally fired Israeli bullets.”

Kerem Shalom is an Israeli settlement on the border between Gaza, Israel, and Egypt. It serves as a border connecting the three.

This incident is the first since the outbreak of war between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza on October 7.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when the Hamas resistance group initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a series of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air. It said that the attack was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence committed by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children and 1,023 women were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

