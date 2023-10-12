loading…

A court in Sweden finds the man who burned the Koran guilty. This is the first time in Sweden that a court has tried a person who burned the Koran. Photo/REUTERS

STOCKHOLM – A Swedish court on Thursday (12/10/2023) found a man guilty of inciting ethnic hatred by burn the Qur’an in 2020.

This is the first time the country’s court system has tried charges of desecrating Islam’s holy book.

The ruling comes after a wave of Koran burnings earlier this year sparked international outrage and made Sweden a “priority target” for terror attacks, prompting local intelligence agencies to raise their terror alert levels.

The Swedish government condemned the desecration of the holy book but has repeatedly upheld its freedom of expression laws.

The Linkoping District Court in central Sweden found a 27-year-old man guilty of “agitation against an ethnic group”.

“His actions targeted Muslims and not Islam as a religion, and can hardly be said to have encouraged an objective and responsible debate,” said the court’s decision, without identifying the defendant, as quoted by AFP.

In September 2020, the man filmed a video clip outside Linkoping cathedral showing a Koran and pork meat being grilled on a grill, with derogatory comments about the Prophet Muhammad written on a sign under the barbecue.

The man published the video on social media platforms Twitter, now known as X, and YouTube, and placed the Koran and grilled pork outside the Linkoping mosque.

The song “Remove Kebab” is used in the video, a song that is popular among right-wing groups and calls for the religious cleansing of Muslims.