A US F-16 fighter jet shot down a Turkish drone targeting Kurdish rebels in Syria. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) shot down a Turkish armed drone operating near its troops in Syria. It was the first time Washington shot down a plane belonging to NATO ally Turkey.

A Turkish defense ministry official said the drone shot down by the US-led coalition did not belong to the Turkish armed forces but did not say who it belonged to.

Turkey’s National Intelligence Service carried out strikes in Syria against Kurdish militant targets following a bomb attack in Ankara last weekend.

Two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said an F-16 shot down the Turkish drone after the US called Turkish military officials several times to warn them that they were operating near US ground forces. Officials said the Turkish drone was believed to be armed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and local security sources said the US-led coalition had shot down a Turkish drone near a base in northeastern Syria.

The incident comes at a difficult time for US-Turkish relations, with the US hoping Turkey will ratify Sweden’s NATO membership.

Although the United States has never shot down a Turkish plane before, tensions have flared and there is a near possibility. In 2019, US forces in northern Syria came under artillery fire from Turkish positions.

Meanwhile, the US-allied Syrian Kurdish forces said the Turkish offensive had killed eight people in an escalation triggered by a bomb attack in Ankara by Kurdish militants.

US support for Kurdish forces in northern Syria has long raised tensions with Turkey, which views them as a wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The group claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attacks in Ankara near government buildings.