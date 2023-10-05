What is this?

Because Chinese concern Geely is not yet busy enough with Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and Lynk&Co, we will now also have Zeekr on our European plate. In addition to the 001 shooting brake, this X is the second model of the brand with Swedish roots. More interesting; Under the skin, this Zeekr X shares its genes with the Volvo EX30 and Smart #1. Are you still following?

Zeekr, Volvo, smart? What’s going on here!

Calm down, because the story behind Zeekr is relatively logical. When Volvo was swallowed up by the Chinese Geely more than 10 years ago, an R&D center was established in Gothenburg, Sweden with bright engineers from Volvo and the then defunct Saab. It was Geely’s way to bridge the gap with Europe and thus reassure shareholders. However, the department was given the uninspiring name “China Euro Vehicle Technology R&D Centre”. In recent years, CEVT has done incredible technological work for Volvo and co (from chassis to safety systems).

However, beneath the surface there was a desire within the company to bring its own cars to the market. Et voila, Zeekr was born in 2021! How is it that a company with barely 2 years under its belt can already put two cars on the market? That’s of course because both the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X are essentially cars designed and developed for Lynk&Co. Lynk&Co has now become a rental car service, so there is no real need for a large line-up of models. Just like the whole Volvo/Polestar story, Zeekr shows that Geely is not averse to shifting models within brands.

Dog mode!

What you need to know as a potential customer is that this Zeekr Not least because of his expressive appearance. If the EX30 is still businesslike and the #1 is still playful, then this X is especially idiosyncratic. Still in terms of design. Secretly, this looks like a modern crossover interpretation of the BMW i3.

The snout is blunt and low, while the back rises high. The flank is peculiar (especially from the rear door) and equipped with modern touches such as a digital display on the B-pillar to show the state of charge (or “dog mode”, if activated). The Zeekr logo at the back is of the luminous type and the flat door handles tilt open inward. When you open those doors, you immediately notice the frameless side windows. This is a car with attention to detail, let that be clear.

One size bigger

That line also continues inside. Zeekr emerged from a breeding ground of tech engineers, giving displays a central place without appearing distracting. The driver gets a head-up display and an 8.8-inch instrument cluster right in front of the nose, while the rest of the passengers can stare at the 14.6-inch infotainment screen. That runs on some exotic Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for lightning-fast performance, although we must say that during our test the screen froze once. Ouch.

Well, Zeekr emphasized to us several times that these were pre-production models. Although they didn’t have to apologize for the rest of the interior. High-quality materials, an eye for detail, a beautiful panoramic roof and a Yamaha audio system with 13 speakers. With its length of 4.44 meters, the Zeekr We cannot yet say that this will have an impact on the rear seat (because we have not yet sat in the back of the EX30). Although we do know what this means for the suitcase. With a volume of 362 liters, the Zeekr Although a Volkswagen ID.3 does a bit better with 385 liters of volume. We’ll just pass it along.

1,265 hp! (but not for this X)

Underneath the skin, the Zeekr X rolls on foundations that it shares with the Volvo EX30 and smart #1. In Geely terms, this concerns the SEA2 platform. In order not to bore you to death with technical details about the Sustainable Experience Architecture; it was built from the ground up for electric cars. Do you hear that, Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40? It is basically rear-wheel drive and developed for 400 volt applications. Although there is also room for 800V and even 2 to 4 (!) electric motors. As the 001 FR proves with its 1,265 hp.

However, the Zeekr X takes a more modest approach than that Tesla Model S Plaid killer. That is to say, the electric crossover comes in two flavors, a Longe Range with an electric motor on the rear axle and a dual motor with a lot more oomph. Where Volvo keeps the entry price of the EX30 low by offering a 49 kWh (usable) battery, the X immediately goes for the larger 64 kWh (net) battery. In the case of the Long Range, it can rely on a 272 hp (343 Nm) electric motor on the rear axle, while the Privilege AWD relies on two electric motors with a system power of 428 hp (543 Nm). Charging for all versions is at a politically correct 22 kW AC and 150 kW DC.

Effortless

Okay, so the specs seem to be good. But how does this Zeekr Well, very… effortless. Put your grandmother in this thing and she’ll be out of there in no time. The steering feel is predictable, the one pedal driving as you expect (apparently they listened to our feedback on the 001) and the power is more than acceptable for a car of this caliber. In the case of the AWD variant, we even dare to speak of too much power. Or we are getting old, of course.

This is one of those cars that doesn’t put an emotional smile on your face, but takes you effortlessly from point A to B in a quality chamois. Could it have been a little quieter in the cabin with frames around the side windows? No doubt. Is infotainment the pinnacle of user-friendliness? Yes, if it doesn’t crash. The consumption of 20 kWh/100 km for the AWD version is a bit on the high side, but the long range does a decent job with 17 to 18 kWh. In short, it all feels quite safe… but not cutting edge as you would expect from a – you know – tech department.

Cutthroat competition

Let that certainly not be a harsh criticism, because it has never stopped the Volkswagen Golf from becoming an absolute sales success. It just makes it a bit difficult to place this Zeekr X in a fairly competitive segment. MG4, VW ID.3, smart #1, Volvo EX30, Fiat 600e, Peugeot e-2008, Citroën e-C4, Mini Countryman,… there is no shortage of alternatives. And that’s where the pinch comes in, because although we can give a clear reason for a handful of those candidates why you should go for that model, we miss that a bit with the Zeekr X.

Oh well, luckily Zeekr gives us some time to think about that. Because although the Netherlands is still allowed to do this at the Zeekr from 44,990 euros, we have to wait – as the plans are now – until at least the end of 2025. That’s another three years in which a lot of new rivals could emerge in Europe. And what’s more, it gives Volvo almost 3 years to grow the EX30 into an absolute sales success.

Conclusion

The Zeekr In terms of finish and materials used, he does this with verve. However, we do not understand why Zeekr postpones its arrival in Belgium for so long. There is therefore a chance that the X, once here, will disappear in the abundance of alternatives. A shame, because you notice that there is love in the build quality and finish.