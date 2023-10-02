That cool Subaru, what should we do with it? One of Japan’s largest car brands, but grossly under-loved by us (Wim’s personal opinion, ed.). Their own choice of course, because Subaru prefers to do its own thing. With quirky interpretations of our popular powertrains, for example, such as the boxer diesel and the hybrid e-Boxer. The latter is central to Subaru’s new Crosstrek.

What is this?

Nothing more or less than the third generation of the Subaru XV. In the North American market that is important to Subaru, the .

And that is more important to the Japanese than you think: since 2012, Subaru has towed 2.2 million XVs (or Crosstreks) to dealers worldwide, and last year that number was no less than 200,000. Accounting for 40 percent of sales, this new Crosstrek has the important task of remaining Subaru’s bestseller. Before the Outback, before the Forester and before the electric Solterra.

The Crosstrek looks the same as the XV, right?

That’s right, because Subaru does not feel the need to radically innovate. This Crosstrek therefore stands on an evolution of the Subaru Global Platform of the The general lines therefore remain virtually identical, so the differences only become noticeable when you park the new Crosstrek and the old XV next to each other.

For example, the face of the Crosstrek is cooler, with finer, more polished light blocks and a flashier grille, and the plastic protection that runs from the front bumper via the wheel arches to the rear bumper is also slightly cooler. And everything could be a little sharper at the back too. The dimensions hardly change: the Crosstrek is 4.50 meters long, 1.80 meters wide and 1.60 meters high, with a wheelbase of 2.67 meters.

Will I have more space inside?

On paper: yes. Intuitively: no. Subaru says it has placed the seats slightly better and has widened the elbow room, but in practice this comes down to millimeter work. At 1,314 liters, the trunk volume of this Crosstrek is also almost identical to that of the XV. You do have enough space, without excesses. At the back you sit surprisingly high, at the front you have no problems finding an ideal driving position at the driver’s seat.

The most noticeable update to the interior is on the dashboard. After all, that’s where the 11.6-inch upright infotainment system that you know from the current Outback appears. This not only means that you can now use Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, but also that the climate control disappears behind a screen. Fortunately, Subaru are just as big of a button fetishist as we are, and you’ll find plenty of them on the steering wheel.

Let me guess: the Crosstrek still has a boxer engine and CVT?

And permanent four-wheel drive, yes. Subaru also has to pay more and more attention to CO2 emissions, and so the naturally aspirated 1.6 without e-Boxer support of the XV is no longer offered (for the time being). The 2.0 four-cylinder boxer engine that is used as a basis for the e-Boxer, with its 136 hp in the Crosstrek, is also slightly less powerful than the 150 hp unit from the XV. CO2 emissions also count here. At 174 g/km (WLTP), it is only 6 grams lower than before. The electric motor is identical with 12.3 kW and 66 Nm, as is the towing capacity with 1,270 kilograms.

So it should come as no surprise that the Subaru Crosstrek in combination with the Lineartronic gearbox is still its leisurely self in the sprint: 0-100 km/h takes 10.8 seconds. Fortunately, the electric motor compensates for the lack of torque at the lower revs, but the e-Boxer system is now a mild hybrid system instead of a full hybrid.

What does that mean down the road?

A crossover that has not become noticeably faster or much more economical, but which does drive more mature and stable. The permanent all-wheel drive is still available as a first safety net, but Subaru also worked on the steering, torque and weight distribution. We were able to try the old XV next to the new Crosstrek, and this new generation responds more reassuringly, with less body roll and more control.

Of course we could also try the Crosstrek off-road. Although this will not often apply in our country, it is useful to know that the unchanged ground clearance of 22 centimeters and the more extensive X-Mode system provides sufficient margin. Finally, driving comfort has improved slightly compared to the XV, partly thanks to adjustments to the seats and sound insulation.

How much coast? Hoeveel cost of Subaru Crosstrek?

Subaru does not yet have a list price ready for the Crosstrek. But the naturally aspirated 1.6, which served as a price pusher, is no longer offered (for the time being), so you will have to take into account starting prices from at least 35,000 euros. Add to this the relatively high CO2 emissions and ditto average consumption (7.7 l/100 km according to the WLTP cycle), and this Crosstrek does not make it easy next to its competitors.

Traditionally, the Japanese counter with extensive standard equipment. Such as the improved EyeSight system, which includes all possible driver assistance at level 2 of autonomous driving, LED light clusters all around, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and so on.

So?

The Subaru Crosstrek is a thorough evolution of the XV, and should once again become the bestseller in sales figures for the Japanese. Don’t expect a radical change: Subaru will continue to do its own thing with it. Because this Crosstrek only uses the mild hybrid e-Boxer technology, it will undoubtedly be a lot more expensive than its predecessor.

Motor

2.0 petrol, four-cylinder boxer engine + electric motor

Transmission

Continuously variable transmission