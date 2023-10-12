Large car companies need great synergies. The Stellantis group is now one of the largest in the world, so it’s not surprising that their new products are following each other… And since Jeep just got a brand new electric SUV, now it’s Fiat’s turn.

Thank you Stellantis

The new Fiat 600e is a small revolution for the Italian brand. To start with, it is their first electric SUV, although something like that is nothing special these days. Secondly, it is also the first Fiat product to be based on the e-CMP2 family platform already used by the Peugeot 2008 and the Opel Mokka, among others.

Don’t think Fiat is just rebadging the car like they did in the ’80s, though. No, the French platform is completely modular. As you can see, the new 600e looks nothing like Stellantis’ other B-segment SUVs. He has his own style… and his own dose of Italian accents.

Sweet life

Perhaps the most important Italian accent is the new name. Fiat seems to have realized that not everything can be sold under the name ‘500’. The Italians went back to searching in their archives and found the name 600. At the time, that was literally the large version of the 500. Today that is again the case, or at least in terms of design.

Seen from beforehand, this crossover looks like a 500, but the 600 is larger – nice and logical. With a length of 4.17 meters, it is even half a meter longer, while the height and width are almost identical. At the rear there are also similarities with the model from the 1950s. First in the shape of the tailgate, then in the separate headlight units. Moreover, as with all Fiat models these days, there are no boring colors in the catalogue. In other words: no gray!

Jeep-Fiat intersection

This growth naturally creates much more interior space. The new 600e therefore sits comfortably in the B-segment next to its brothers: the Peugeot e-2008 and the Opel Mokka Electric. If you look at the spec sheet, it is even slightly bigger than European Car of the Year Jeep Avenger. This is also evident from the larger luggage compartment volume of 360 liters, but that is still less than that of the Peugeot.

Although different in size and design, the cockpits of the 600 and the Avenger share some of their furniture. This applies, for example, to the center console with its many storage compartments. This also has an iPad-like cover, but only on the top model La Prima. The rest of the dashboard is just as rounded as in the 500 and is still dominated by the 10-inch central infotainment screen, although the Peugeot/Citroën infotainment system is housed here. You also see a two-spoke steering wheel and the attractive seat upholstery in fabric or (artificial) leather with the Fiat monogram. However, everything you touch turns out to be made of hard plastic of poor quality…

Electric first…

The new Fiat 600 will primarily be launched as a 100% electric variant. This uses the latest generation of engines on the e-CMP2 platform. So count on a 156 hp engine on the front axle and a 54 kWh battery under the floor. Unlike the other electric cars of the group, there will be no less powerful versions here.

In the Italian, the official range is 409 kilometers (WLTP) for the entry-level version. The top version performs slightly less well because of the standard 18-inch wheels. Together with this new engine and larger battery, a heat pump is also standard, as is the 11 kW charging function. Fast charging is quite slow with only 100 kW peak, but this takes it from 20% to 80% in half an hour.

…Then hybrid

Early next year, the Fiat 600e will lose its ‘-e’ and will be given the suffix ‘Hybrid’. This version is powered by a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine of French origin with 100 hp, assisted by a 21 kW electric motor in the dual-clutch gearbox. Although Fiat calls it a hybrid, it does not hide the fact that it is only a mild hybrid…

Good news for everyone who has driven a Fiat in recent years: finally there is a new product with a neo-retro look that is… comfortable! While the 500 (petrol), 500X and 500L were all too firm, this new 600 returns to smoothness and well-filtered suspension.

Affordable… for an EV

For the rest, it is difficult to feel the difference between this new Italian and its red-white-blue brothers. The electric motor is just as smooth and the regeneration when lifting the foot is also identical – read: quite weak. So while there is a B mode, it cannot be linked to a ‘One Pedal’ riding mode. However, this does not affect the range, which is close to the official figures thanks to the low consumption. During our test the average was 15.2 kWh/100 km; virtually identical to the WLTP certification.

All in all, this new Fiat 600e is bigger than an Avenger, more comfortable than the old 500x and cuter than most of its siblings. More importantly, it’s also the cheapest electric car of the bunch, with a starting price of €36,000. Let’s just say this price justifies the mediocre interior finish…

Conclusion

Collaboration is often good, and that especially applies to Fiat. The new 600e takes full advantage of the shared platform to present itself as a comfortable, cute and even relatively affordable electric car.

Transmission

Automatic (fixed ratio)

Basic model price

€ 36 000.00