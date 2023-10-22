Nintendo has shared one of the first hand-drawn sketches of Super Mario Bros Wonder, revealing a big change to a key object.

Many of you are already touring the Flower Kingdom of the new Super Mario game for Nintendo Switch. One of the great novelties of this adventure is, without a doubt, the Wonder Flower, which completely changes the behavior of characters and settings, but did you know that it did not originally exist? The first sketches of Super Mario Bros Wonder reveal that this element was changed during development.

In the first volume of Ask the Developer dedicated to this title, Shiro Mouridirector of Super Mario Wonder, explains that it was Masanobu Satoart director, who “proposed the idea of transport players to another world when picking up an object. To illustrate this, Sato accompanied his proposal of what could be the first hand sketch from Super Mario Bros Wonder:

The idea ended up mutating, because it went from being a Power-Up to being an object that appears in the levels, the Wonder Flower. Also, instead of transporting the characters to another world, what it does is alter reality and cause all kinds of crazy and strange phenomena. Something we owe to Takashi Tezuka, producer, who saw the original idea and proposed that “the level itself is transformed without the players having to travel.”

It seemed impossible, but the team remembered a previous prototype with moving pipes, and that’s how they decided to start reinventing Super Mario’s 2D platforms with this special flower. In fact, the Tuberuga It is precisely one of the first elements that were taught about this new game.

The rest is history. Super Mario Bros Wonder was released last Friday October 20 and many of you are discovering all its crazy wonders. Have you seen how he finally explains one of the inexplicable phenomena in Super Mario?

