Here they come to us the first sales data! You already have on Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you news about their sales in United Kingdom!

The information comes from this country, where the first sales data for the game have already been confirmed. They are the following:

According to the available data, it is the third largest UK physical release for a mainline Mario series game. It would not have surpassed the physical sales of Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars. This data is based solely on physical sales, as Nintendo does not share digital data. With digital sales it may become the best launch of a game in the main Mario series. It ranks fifth on the list of the biggest physical releases in the UK for 2023. Compared to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros Wonder saw 62% less sales on its debut. The game is expected to have solid long-term performance despite a more modest debut than the Zelda installment.

You can now read our analysis and the complete guide to the game on the website. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the topic? We read you in the comments!

