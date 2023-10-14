The Moon Killers

We can now read what those who have seen Martin Scorsese’s The Moon Killers with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro think.

It will be released very soon Killers of the Flower Moon and in case anyone doubted it, it’s a real movie. At least, that’s what we can read in the first reviews. Since it has debuted with an impressive 95% on Rottentomatoes.

The Moon Killers follows the investigation into murders of members of the Osage tribe in the 1920s. Oil was found on their lands and sparked a major FBI investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser.

First reviews.

The magic of Killers on the Moon is in the moments and spaces between the main plot points. Every moment that Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro share the screen will make you wish that the movie gods had intervened to make them work together more often. This is a great classic film, an American tragedy of the highest order. The Moon Killers is a trio on an epic canvas, a corrosive analysis of the colonialist and capitalist excesses of the United States refracted through a conjugal melodrama in the vein from Dying Light (1944) by George Cukor or Suspicion (1941) by Alfred Hitchcock. He is a master artist who leaves a mark not only on his own career, but also on all of American cinema and, why not, also in American history. Less Goodfellas, more Gangs of New York… Martin Scorsese and co-writer Eric Roth assume that the audience already knows so much about this true story, that there is almost no context, which makes the film frustrating and offers more questions than answers. We have a legendary filmmaker with something to say, the greatest living actor, and a career twist for a newcomer. It doesn’t get any better than this. Killers on the Moon is a Martin Scorsese masterpiece that will last long after seeing it. Lilly Gladstone’s stoic elegance captivates throughout and makes you feel every moment. It’s another late Scorsese masterpiece, and while its length may be a point of contention, the subject matter and style more than justify it, which helps to do justice to history and incorporate multiple perspectives. It is designed to get under the skin and reveal the scars and open wounds left by American history.

