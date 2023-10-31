PS5 Slim leaks its first images and comparison of size, design and ports with respect to the first PS5, is it much smaller than the original?

PlayStation 5 Slim (to call her something, although that is not her official name) is here.

Although in Spain the new PlayStation 5 model does not have an exact date, in the United States it was set for November 10, although a console pack has already arrived in stores.

As far as we can see, the user @phantompainss is the first to get one of these new consoles, along with a pack of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (the game not yet available, of course).

Sony claims that this new PlayStation 5 model has reduced volume by 30% and weighs 18% and 24% less (respectively than the previous digital and reader model). But what is it like live?

This user has shared some images of the console, compared to an original PS5 (although with different casings), to see how much that difference in size remains.

The new PS5 that will little by little replace the original model

Seeing these images, we understand why Sony did not want to call it “PS5 Slim“: the size difference is not very significant, especially due to height, although it is “thinner”. The only other novelty is that it comes with a 1 TB of storageinstead of 825 GB.

This PS5 will become the only PS5 that they manufacture and distribute as reserves of the original model run out. Therefore, their price is the same:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 euros PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 euros

The price will be the same, with the particularity that its disk reader will be “modular” and it can be uncoupled. In this way, someone who has one of the new digital PS5 will later be able to purchase the disc reader separately (at 119,99 eurosa price significantly more expensive than in dollars, $79.99).

Regarding the price that the new PS5 packs with games like Spider-Man 2 o Modern Warfare 3we assume that it will be 619,99 eurossince it is the same price that similar white edition PS5 bundles with games have had, such as Final Fantasy XVI or the Spider-Man 2 pack itself with the “old” PS5.