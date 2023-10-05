With Miguel Herrán and Susana Abaitua as headliners, Los Farad premieres in the Prime Video catalog on December 12, 2023.

In a couple of months Prime Video is going to bring Los Farad to its catalog, an interesting serie Spanish made by Mariano Barroso (The invisible line, The day after tomorrow) and Alejandro Hernandez (Habanos, Kanssizi) whose plot is based on real events.

To start opening the mouths of its users, the platform has launched the first teaser The Faradswhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What Los Farad is about, the new Spanish production on Prime Video

Starring Miguel Herran (La casa de papel, Assault on the Central Bank, Model 77, Hasta el cielo) and Susana Abaitua (Patria, The cry of the butterflies, The diner, Loco por ella), the plot of the series is located in Marbella in the 80s and follows the story of Oskar, a young man whose life is going to take a complete turn.

The boy usually sets up a gym and, with the help of his girlfriend Sara Farad, ends up entering the fascinating world of the Costa del Sol, its jet set, its eccentricities and its geopolitics.

This is how Oskar joins Los Farad, a family that offers him a promising future through a most unexpected profession from which its members profit: arms trafficking.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Apart from Miguel Herrán and Susana Abaitua, they make up the cast of the series Pedro Casablanc (Dresses in Blue, The Wait, Strange Way of Life), Adam Jezierski (I am not that, Behind the wall, Lord, give me patience), Nora Navas (The Messiah, Stories not to tell), Fernando Tejero (Big Bad Wolf, Last Wills), Every Naor (Hit & Run, Oslo), Makram Khoury (Messiah) and Amparo Piñero (Of the lives).

The Farads premieres in the Prime Video catalog on December 12, 2023. What did you think of this first preview of the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.