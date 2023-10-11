loading…

The first plane carrying US aid ammunition lands in Israel. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – The first aircraft to carry ammunition from United States of America (US) for attack Israel Of Gaza Strip has landed in the Zionist country. This ammunition assistance from the US comes as hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops gather for a possible ground attack on the besieged enclave.

The announcement on Wednesday (11/10/2023) came after the US said it would send new supplies of air defense, ammunition and other security assistance to its ally to fight Hamas.

Apart from ammunition, the US is also believed to be providing more interceptor missiles to Israel to refill its Iron Dome. In recent days, a barrage of rockets from Gaza has hit several targets in Israel, evading its much-vaunted air defense system as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Israel is a long-term recipient of US military aid and enjoys a steady stream of American financial support.

Washington in 2016 agreed to provide $38 billion in military aid to Tel Aviv over 10 years, the largest military aid package ever given to a single country.

In the current phase of the conflict, Israel needs light weapons for its infantry and air defense interceptors to protect its civilian infrastructure and military command and control centers.

Just hours before the latest military aid announcement, US President Joe Biden reiterated his support for Israel, describing Hamas’ attack on Saturday as a “very evil act”.

Biden also warned those who might seek to take advantage of the situation to stay away, saying that US forces had increased their military posture in the region to strengthen deterrence.

Previously, Biden had ordered the deployment of the USS Gerald Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, near Israel.