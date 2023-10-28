Two slow-motion episodes in the first half of Juventus-Verona. In the 13th minute Kean scores with a nice right-footed shot from outside the area after a personal action, but starts offside very slightly when receiving the ball and the goal is canceled out after the intervention of VAR. In the 24th minute Verona claims a penalty: Doig crosses from the left, Weah responds by hitting the ball at the height of the upper left pectoral. Referee Feliciani lets play and the VAR also gives the green light after a monitor check.

ANOTHER GOAL CANCELED

Another action that will cause discussion in the second half: Kean stands out from McKennie’s cross from the right and beats Montipò, but the Juve striker begins the action by hitting Faraoni in the face with an armful. Feliciani is called back to the VAR and he also cancels in this case.