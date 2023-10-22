The official YouTube channel of Highspeed Étoile has revealed the first official images of the long-awaited anime

This first preview of the Highspeed Étoile anime also revealed that its release date in Japan will be next year and announced the new cast members with Yukari Tamura lending her voice to the interactive artificial intelligence (AI) program Ami, while Tōru Furuya will be the narrator of the anime.

You can watch the trailer below

What is the anime about?

Fūka Izumi voices Highspeed Étoile’s main protagonist, Rin Rindo, and the story revolves around the character, who sees her dream of becoming a ballet dancer ended due to an injury. Rin, finding herself unemployed and living with her grandmother, is suddenly thrust into the world of car racing in a futuristic world where vehicles travel safely at a dizzying speed of 500 km/h.

Rin debuts in NEX Race, a new next-generation race. Rookie Rin, set to make her debut, must contend with NEX Race’s racing features, including AI control support and a Revolburst mechanism, as she hopes to leave her mark on the sport.

The cast

The cast of Highspeed Étoile also features numerous high-profile voice actors from the industry in its original Japanese version, including Yōko Hikasa as Kanata Asakawa, Shiori Izawa as Towa Komachi, Yui Horie as Sofia Bryant Tokitou, Ayaka Suwa as Youran Liu , Nana Mizuki as Alice Summerwood, Kenichirō Matsuda as Richard Parker and Kousuke Toriumi as Lorenzo M. Salvatore. Additionally, Yurie Funato and Shū Uchida will voice Prima Stella’s Hikari Hinata and Prima Stella’s Akari Kuzuryū, respectively. Manga artist and character designer Takuya Fujima (Magic Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid, Weiß Survive, Warlords of Sigrdrifa, R-15) is the character designer for the anime series.

This first preview reveals to us that the limited animation will be taken almost to the extreme, since the shots in which they talk are super strange in which we only see how the mouths move. The anime will combine 2D animation with 3D animation that will be used especially in the exterior shots of the vehicles.

The Japanese Super Formula championship is collaborating with the series, and the anime series’ official website features logos from King Amusement Creative Sonic Blade, Yostar, and Good Smile Company. Chiaki Misono is drawing the manga series Highspeed Étoile: L’Entrée de Towa et Kanata, which is an adaptation of the anime. The artist will collaborate with Suzuka Circuit on the project, which will be published on the Manga Cross website. No announcement has been made yet regarding the manga’s release date. Highspeed Étoile will debut in April 2024.

What did you think of this first preview? Leave us your opinion in comments.