Marvel will launch a new series that pays tribute to the original Secret Wars

Marvel Comics offers a first look at the series celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original Secret Wars created by Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck and Bob Layton.

Secret Wars turns 40

The new series is called ‘Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld’, and in it we return to the confrontation between the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe that took place in the original event. Behind the turn of said story lies Tom DeFalcoformer editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and editor of the 1984 crossover, who has joined the artist Pat Olliffe. The series will star Spider-Man and the Human Torch.

The first images of Marvel’s new release have finally been revealed, showing the covers and some interior pages. The series will pick up the story after Spider-Man obtains the famous black suit, at which point the hero will end up involved in a secret mission with the Human Torch.

It was also revealed that the story will feature some parts not seen in the original event, with appearances by characters whose presence was previously unknown in the story. Secret Wars 1984. For example, the cover of issue #2 shows villains like Baron Zemo, Hobgoblin, Electro and Constrictor.

The editors Mark Basso y Drew Baumgartner They also promoted the creation of this series, as they intend for this event to remain important today. Basso had this to say: “Whether you’ve never read Secret Wars or spent the ’80s poring over the comics while fighting with your Secret Wars figures you’ll come away from this adventure with a complete story, and if you’re a long-time fan , an even greater understanding of the characters and what is at stake in this great war.”

The first issue will be released in the United States next month.