Gen V is the new spin-off series that expands the universe of The Boys. The Boys, which arrived on the Amazon platform in 2019, has become one of the most successful series on the platform and, why not say it, on the entire panorama today. Now, Prime Video wants to crown itself once again with this series that has more violence, action and blood than everas we have been accustomed to since the first chapters starring The patriot, Deep o to Reina Maeve.

Gen V is the new Prime Video series and we tell you our impressions of the first three episodes released

With more youthful overtones than the original series, Gen V It has a fairly simple premise and is to show what superhero life is like in college. Gen V tells us the story of Marie Moreau, played by Jaz Sinclair. From the beginning of the series it can be seen that Gen V maintains the DNA of The Boys giving way to some first scenes full of blood and viscerality.

Marie discovers that she has the ability to manipulate blood Since her first period and a traumatic accident linked to her powers lead her to the idea of ​​becoming the first black heroine of The Seven. In a succession of the most frenetic events, Gen V quickly introduces us to the characters that will accompany us in the series. The Godolkin University popular group is made up of Golden Boywho is first on the university’s list and seems like he will be El Patriota’s worthy successor in the future; Cate Dunlopm with telepathic powers; Andre Andersonwhat is Marvel’s Magneto in the universe of The Boys; and Jordan Lee who is capable of changing his appearance from male to female at complete will.

The first few bars of the series can be overwhelming since too much information is given in a short time, but everything is solved with fast pace and action. You soon realize that Godolkin’s idyllic life shown in advertisements Vought They are not what they seem. That is the main plot of Gen V: the mystery of what is happening at the university with the superheroes.

Gen V shows us numerous references to its predecessor series. Don’t forget The Boys since it is shown that the Patriot is doing its thing in the world and some familiar faces appear like Ashley Barrett, the CEO of Vought International. The series has a deep component of social significance in which some serious topics are discussed, above all, contemplated the stage of adolescence so present in Gen V. Eating disorder, suicidal thoughts or even gender dysphoria are themes already present in the first three chapters of the series.

Although it must be recognized that Gen V takes much less risks than The Boys, the Amazon series lays the foundations very well for what is to come. Gen V maintains the best of The Boys and places it in a completely new setting: the life of a teenager in college and everything that entails. The first chapters of Gen V have been a hit on the table and have left me wanting to know how this story continues. If you like the brutality of The Boys, Gen V may be your next series.

