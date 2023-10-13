AMC has presented its next news from The Walking Dead universe at New York Comic Con, revealing the first images of the long-awaited return of Rick Grimmes and Michonne

On the first day of New York Comic Con 2023, AMC presented a lot of news about its series from the The Walking Dead universe, talking about the renewed spin-off starring Maggie and Negan, and announcing the latest about the second season of Daryl Dixon y The Walking Dead: The Ones who livea series for which its first official trailer was presented, learn about the cast that makes up the series and its release date.

First official trailer:

The series will reunite Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who will star in the series alongside Pollyanna McIntosh reprising her role as Anne/Jadis, and TWD Universe newcomers Terry O’Quinn (Lost) as the older CRM General Beale, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as Pearl and Matt Jeffries as Nat.

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of AMC’s TWD Universe and former showrunner of The Walking Dead seasons 4-8, serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series alongside Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath. The six-episode series will premiere in February 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

Fear the Walking Dead: preview of the final episodes

AMC released a clip from the midseason premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, reuniting Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) arriving Sunday, October 22 on AMC and AMC+.

TWD season 2: Daryl Dixon already has a premiere date

AMC confirmed that season 2 of TWD: Daryl Dixon will premiere in 2024. Showrunner and executive producer David Zabel revealed that production on the second season will resume on October 20 in France following AMC’s tentative agreement to film in the middle of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike.

Also announced was the return of Melissa McBride, the actress played Carol Peletier in all 11 seasons of TWD, she will reprise her role in season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which will be retitled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.

“I knew there was a lot more to tell about Carol’s story, as she felt very uneasy the last time we saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, walk away,” McBride said Thursday. “Separate or (hopefully!) together, her stories run deep and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey this far. This team of storytellers has done an incredible job of taking these two established characters into a whole new world for them, and I love the discoveries!”

What do you think of these news from the TWD Universe?