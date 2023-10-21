NetflixTV series

Netflix has revealed the first images of the live-action adaptation of the anime and manga Yu Yu Hakusho during Geeked Week 2023.

Netflix revealed a trailer for its next virtual event, Geeked Week 2023, which will be held from November 6 to 12, which reveals several previews of the upcoming series and movies coming to the streaming service. However, many fans of the anime and manga Yu Yu Hakusho were able to see the character of Yusuke Urameshi in the flesh for the first time.

Acerca de Yu Yu Hakusho

The series is based on the legendary manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, which was published serially since 1990 and for four years in ‘Weekly Shonen Jump’ and later in the publisher Shueisha. It tells the story of Yusuke Urameshi, who is always involved in fights until one day he dies in an accident while trying to save a child. While trying to assimilate the sight of his own corpse, Botan, a woman who claims to be a guide to the spiritual world, tells Yusuke surprising news: no one expected that a criminal like him would die performing an act of kindness, so he does not It has no place in heaven or hell.

Thus, Yusuke receives a chance to return to life. After passing the test, he becomes a spiritual detective. From that moment on, Yusuke is involved in a mystery that encompasses the worlds of humans, demons and spirits.

The series is directed by Sho Tsukikawa, and stars Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Hongo as Hiei. The Yu Yu Hakusho anime can be seen in Spain through Prime Video.