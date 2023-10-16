Folding ones have been back for years and Samsungthe main pioneer of this return, is already on its way fifth version of your Galaxy Z Flip, which reappears with several of its features improved and others updated. In Amazon gets its first big discount since it has been on the market and remains at 1,098.35 euros.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip5, 512 GB + 45W Charger – Foldable Mobile Phone, Unlocked Android Smartphone, 8GB of RAM, Foldable Design, Light Green (Spanish Version)

It is Galaxy Z Flip5 de Samsung Before it cost 1,329 euros. Now its price is 1,098.35 euros, which represents a savings of 230 euros. Shipping is free and fast for Prime users or those who take advantage of the service’s one-month free trial when ordering.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has an internal panel 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with FullHD+ resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels, LTPO technology with 1 a 120 Hz and 22:9 aspect ratio. Its external screen has a panel 3.4-inch Super AMOLEDwith a resolution of 748 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Its processor is powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2having 8GB RAM and, in this version, 512 GB internal storage, its greater capacity.

It has a rear camera with a two-lens module, a main one of 12 MP f/1.8, OIS and another wide angle of another 12 MP f/2.2. Its front camera is 10 MP f/2.2.

With a 3,700 mAh battery, we obtain a autonomy of between 26 and 41 hours depending on whether the use is moderate or, on the other hand, more intensive using Bluetooth, listening to music or interacting on social networks.

Screen hours can be reduced almost by half depending on whether or not we have the Always on Display function activated. Its charging figures are poor for a terminal of this range, needing two hours and 15 minutes to fully charge its battery from 0 to 100%.

Its operating system is Android 13, under the customization layer of Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1. In terms of connectivity, it has 5G, NFC for contactless paymentsWiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and GPS. Other features are its IPX8 certification so it can be submerged one and a half meters in water and a side fingerprint sensor.

More offers

