The UN insists that the total siege of the Gaza Strip violates international law. Photo/Illustration

GENEVA – Total siege carried out Israel Of Gaza Strip , which deprives civilians of essential items for survival, is prohibited under international law. This was stated by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk.

Turk said that people’s dignity and lives must be respected as he called on all parties to defuse the gunpowder bomb explosion situation.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which kidnapped around 150 people in a surprise attack last weekend against Israel, has threatened to execute the hostages if Israeli airstrikes continue to “target” Gazans without warning.

The threat comes after Israel on Monday imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off food, water and electricity supplies, and raising fears of an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.

“International humanitarian law is clear: The obligation to continue taking precautions to save civilians and civilian objects remains in force during an attack,” Turk said in a statement as quoted by Channel News Asia, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

According to the statement, the siege risks worsening the already poor human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the capacity of medical facilities to operate, especially considering the increasing number of injured victims.

“The imposition of a siege that endangers the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” Turk stressed.

“Any restrictions on the movement of people and goods to carry out a siege must be justified by military necessity or be subject to collective punishment,” the statement added.

(ian)