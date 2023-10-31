loading…

PEACE – Government Bolivia said it had severed diplomatic relations with Israel . The South American country accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

“Bolivia has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in rejection and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military attacks taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani announced at a press conference as quoted by Al Arabiya, Wednesday (1 /11/2023).

Mamani added that Bolivia was calling for a ceasefire and an end to the blockade preventing the entry of food, water and other essential elements for life.

Bolivia’s Interim Foreign Minister, Maria Nela Prada, said the press conference was held in reference to crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bolivia was one of the first countries to actively cut diplomatic ties with Israel because of the war in Gaza.

The South American country had previously cut diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 under leftist President Evo Morales, also in protest at Israel’s actions in Gaza.

In 2020, the administration of right-wing interim President Jeanine Anez then re-established relations.

The announcement on Tuesday local time came hours after Morales took to social media to pressure current President Luis Arce to condemn Israel and declare it a terrorist state.