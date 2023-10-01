PlayStation Studios has several game-as-a-service projects in development, but there are also some focused on the story, such as the horror one from Firesprite, a studio that Sony bought in September 2021. If you were hoping to know more about this game, there is good news, well It looks like it will be ready sooner than you imagine.

Taking into account that Sony and PlayStation Studios have not even officially revealed this project, anyone would think that it is still far from ready; However, the tentative release year has just come to light and it is not that far away.

When will Firesprite release its horror game for PlayStation 5?

The information comes from Agnes Hvalstad, an artist who worked on Firesprite for 11 months, precisely from June 2022 to April 2023.

In her ArtStation portfolio, the artist mentioned the game as a “AAA project to be announced” and drew attention to the fact that the premiere was scheduled for 2025.

The artist’s LinkedIn profile was also somewhat revealing, suggesting that the new Firesprite game is a “dark, quality AAA horror project,” on which she would have worked as a concept artist.

Both profiles were later modified and ultimately deleted completely, but users (such as those at ResetEra) managed to capture evidence of the profiles.

Firesprite horror game will debut in 2025 according to former studio artist

When will PlayStation reveal Firesprite horror game?

It is important to remember that the only thing we know about the English studio’s new project is through vacancies and information as in this case, but nothing official from PlayStation or Sony.

If the tentative release year turns out to be accurate and there are no delays, the reveal of the project should not be far away and we should expect more information in 2024, especially if we take into account that this is a AAA project, although it is not clear if Firesprite is the main developer of this game or if it is a supporting studio, or if it is a new or old PlayStation franchise or a foreign IP.

Are you interested in the Firesprite horror project? When do you think it will be available? Tell us in the comments.

