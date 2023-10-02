loading…

Fire hits police marks in Egypt, dozens of people injured. Photo/Al Arabiya

CAIRO – A large fire broke out at a northeastern police facility Egypt on Monday morning local time. At least 38 people were injured before firefighters were able to put out the fire several hours later.

The cause of the fire that engulfed a multi-storey police headquarters in Ismailia province on the Suez Canal was not immediately clear.

Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq, whose ministry oversees police forces, rushed to the scene in the city of Ismailia, about 125 kilometers northeast of Cairo. He said a committee had been formed to investigate the fire.

Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar, a Health Ministry spokesman, said in a statement that 12 injured people were treated at the scene, while 26 others were taken to hospital.

“All but two of the victims suffered from breathing difficulties; seven of the injured were treated and released,” he said as reported by The Associated Press, Wednesday (3/10/2023).

It was not immediately clear how many police were in the building at the time of the incident. Local media reported that the police building was badly damaged by the fire.

Videos circulating on social media show fire and black smoke coming out of the building. Egypt’s state-run news agency, MENA, reported that firefighters managed to put out the fire after several hours.

Fire safety standards and regulations are not well enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths. In August 2022, a fire in a crowded Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Cairo killed 41 worshipers in one of Egypt’s deadliest fires in recent years.

Last year, there were more than 49,300 fires in Egypt, resulting in 203 deaths and 855 injuries, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

