Fire Emblem Heroes news! The world of anime and that of Nintendo are increasingly linked. It is no longer a secret that Nintendo has plans to advance in the digital and public sector, going from becoming a company fully dedicated to video games to one of entertainment. This will open up new possibilities never seen before.

The latest installment of A Day with the Heroes, the official online manga of Fire Emblem Heroes, is now available. This comic has been promoted directly by Nintendo and has managed to beat the expectations that were set at the beginning. If you are a fan of the saga you cannot miss it, taking into account that every week we have a new issue.

The latest installment of A Day with the Heroes, the online manga of Fire Emblem Heroes, is now available! The comic is read from right to left (←). Click to read today’s and previous installments: https://t.co/B0A0FRO2lB pic.twitter.com/Yi8BkFTPly — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) September 27, 2023

You can learn more about Fire Emblem in our complete coverage of the franchise, one that has rooted strongly in Nintendo and that expands to other areas. Something that is always positive to see.

Via: Fire Emblem Heroes