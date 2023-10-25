Good news for Fire Emblem Engage fans! The information was shared today and corresponds to information about its soundtrack.

Specifically, it seems that this It is going to be released in physical format in Japan. Engage Original Soundtrack Announced for March 20, 2024 in this country. These are the details:

Available in two editions: Regular y Limited. The edition Regular Includes 7 discs with music from the main game and DLC, plus a disc with voice data, sound effects and more. Package art by MikaPikazo, who provided the primary character design for Fire Emblem Engage. The edition Limited Includes a Digipack case, a clear case, a color booklet, a replica of Marth’s Emblem Ring, a stand inspired by the Ring Chamber from the game, and 4 postcards.

Its release outside of Japan has not been announced, so we will be attentive to more details.

Have you tried Fire Emblem Engage? We read you!

