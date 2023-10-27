The Viola defender left the field after just 5 minutes of play: in his place was the 2005 class Comuzzo

Bad news for Vincenzo Italiano after just 5 minutes from the start of Fiorentina-Cukaricki. On the first descent towards the opponent’s area Kayode was injured and was forced to leave the pitch. Comuzzo, born in 2005, took his place.

out in tears

—

The dynamics of the injury are not yet clear, but it is not a muscle injury. Kayode felt pain in his left leg after being fouled from behind on a slide. The boy, who was injured on the first shot of the match, left in tears and his teammates on the bench surrounded him to console him.