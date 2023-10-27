The Italian team takes home the 3 points against the Serbs and flies to first place in the standings (level on points with Genk and Ferencvaros). The game was immediately downhill thanks to Beltran’s brace in the first 10′

by our correspondent Matteo Dalla Vite

26 October – FLORENCE

And here he is, Lucas Beltran: awaited until today, even criticized, in search of happiness, yet immediately inside and decisive in the easy victory against Cukaricki, easy also because it is he who finds two immediate lightning strikes capable of defeating the Serbian team and of raise your self-esteem. Italiano had bet on him: starter, now it’s your turn. In the space of four minutes at the dawn of the match, the Argentine center forward built the first goal and then pulled off a magic in the second, the stuff of true intuition with a lob attached to an errant goalkeeper. Afterwards, the Viola spread in the final 6-0 with Ikoné, Sottil, Quarta and Lopez: an outing. Thus, also considering the result of the other match of the Group (Genk-Ferencvaros 0-0), Viola puts themselves in a position to go to Serbia at the beginning of November with the possibility of definitively adjusting their ranking: three teams in the lead with 5 points, let’s start from here.

BUM BUM BELTRAN

—

In front of 15,000 spectators, the Italian – who puts Terracciano in goal – changes seven compared to the home defeat against Empoli, therefore with Nico Gonzalez initially on the bench and considering the injured Biraghi and Bonaventura. Cukaricki plays with the 4-2-3-1 formed by Ivanovic, Adelunij and Nikcevic with Stankovic as under striker and follows the motto of his coach Matic, to approach the match without any fear. And in fact, in the 2nd minute, the first conclusion came from the Serbs with Nikcevic finishing powerfully but high to Terracciano’s left. Kayode gets hurt almost immediately, tries to grit his teeth but has to leave the pitch (in Comuzzo); meanwhile Fiorentina takes the lead: it’s the 6th minute, a long throw from Ranieri, Beltran sprints on the edge of offside, slips into the area, evades two defenders and places it to the left of Betic for his first goal of the season with the shirt of Fiorentina. That’s enough? Not at all: the 2-0 is of rare beauty because the Argentinian himself collects another long throw in the 10th minute (this time from Quarta) and doesn’t wait for any rebound, he sees the opposing goalkeeper released from the goal line and on the fly he exalts himself in a lob that immediately makes things clear. Dominant Fiorentina. With Beltran who, following Barak’s cue, also took the luxury of hitting the crossbar of the Serbian goal. A purple cyclone.

IN 10

—

Which strikes for the third time in the 28th minute: maneuvered and credible action, the ball arrives in the backcourt to Ikonè who – having planed Subotic – is free to place the ball impeccably in the “seven” of Belic’s goal with a shot that practically starts from the edge of the area. Three to zero and it’s a hand of three of a kind that has no discussion: the “reworked” Fiorentina is too stronger and Cukaricki is too weak, capable of good maneuvers but never able to make the right choice in the final phase. Furthermore, in the 37th minute, Subotic gets the red card for a violent foul on Beltran even at the height of the Viola’s midfield: the referee first gives the yellow then is called to the VAR and, without hesitation, leaves Cukaricki with 10 men. Fiorentina is in control of the situation, even more so in the 38th minute or when the numerical superiority kicks in.

EXCURSION

—

At the beginning of the second half, Italiano puts on Pierozzi for Parisi while Matic changes three, also removing the center forward Adetunji who, despite not hitting towards goal, is the only one who in the first half gave more meaning to the Serbs’ offensive maneuver. Cukaricki immediately carves out an opportunity with Cvetkovic (born in 2007, shot wide in the 5th minute) but in general the Serbian team has an “all out” attitude considering the deficit after the first half of the game. Italiano then offers the “standing ovation” to Beltran and brings in Nzola in search of his second goal in the purple shirt. Also included is Sottil for Ikoné. Then, in the 21st minute, Fiorentina didn’t stop: a first-time free kick from twenty-five meters and Sottil further bent the Serbian goalkeeper, who was awkward on the occasion. For Fiorentina, at 4-0, Infantino also came on and the rest of the match showed goals from Quarta (smooth shot under goal from Ndiyae as soon as he entered) and from Lopez who finally took the initiative and beat Belic, who was perpetually badly positioned. Now, everything is at stake: the ranking (Fiorentina equal to Genk and Ferencvaros) is much better.

October 26, 2023 (modified October 26, 2023 | 11:54 pm)

