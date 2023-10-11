Daspo for 20 Sardinian fans imposed following the clashes near the Franchi stadium during the Fiorentina-Cagliari match

Ban on access to places where football matches relating to national professional and amateur championships, international tournaments, friendly tournaments and matches of the Italian national football team are held, which will be played on the national territory, as well as on that of the other states belonging to the ‘European Union: this is what is established, for periods ranging from two to five years, in the first 20 Dasposigned by the Police Commissioner Maurizio Auriemma and drawn up by the Anti-Crime Police Division, against as many Cagliari fans, aged between 20 and 56, identified and reported by the State Police for brawl during sporting events, following the episodes that occurred last October 2nd in Florence near the Franchi.

That evening, according to what was reconstructed by the Florentine Digos Fan Squad, just before 8.00 pm, a group of approximately 40 Cagliari fans, they would have improvised a procession in Viale dei Mille, towards the stadium, chanting provocative chants towards the Viola supporters. Precisely these chants would have been heard by a group of around 50 Fiorentina fans who would have joined the opposing faction. At this point about a hundred people started a violent brawl, confronting each other with belt blows, throwing torches and other blunt objects.