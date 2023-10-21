Today’s news is the signing of another 12 Daspo issued by the police commissioner of Florence for the events dating back to Fiorentina-Cagliari on 2 October last

Last week the police commissioner of Florence Maurizio Auriemma I had signed 20 Daspofor the facts relating to clashes in the pre-match Of Fiorentina-Cagliari, last October 2nd. Today’s news – reported by Adnkronos – is the issue of others 12 provisions. By prohibition to access the places where football matches take place in Italy and the European Union. The new Daspo arrive up to 10 years, complete with prescriptions. The recipients of the first Daspo, aged between two and five, were twenty fans from Cagliari, aged between 20 and 56.

The reconstruction

—

That evening, just before 8.00 pm, a group of Cagliari fans, would have improvised a procession in Viale dei Mille. On the way to the stadium, they chanted provocative chants towards the Viola supporters. Precisely these chants, heard by a group of purple ultras, would have triggered a very violent brawl. About a hundred people were involved with belt blows, the throwing of flashlights and other blunt objects, including road barriers, supermarket display trolleys and stones found on the ground. The intervention of the Police Force had made the two fans give up, bringing the situation back to calm.