Actress Jenna Ortega is one of the most popular of the moment and now Finestkind is premiering and we already have the first trailer.

Get ready for an exciting journey of action and drama! Jenna Ortega shines in the trailer for Finestkind, the new film coming to Paramount+.

But also, Jenna Ortega will be accompanied by Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster and Toby Wallace. The story promises a plot full of action and emotion as it immerses us in a family drama that turns desperate after a risky plan to make money goes terribly wrong.

Here we leave you the trailer.

The story follows brothers Tom and Charlie, played by Ben Foster and Toby Wallace, who are entrusted with the responsibility of taking their family’s fishing boat on a dangerous sea voyage. However, things take a dark turn when the coast guard seizes their boat for illegally sailing in Canadian waters. This plunges his father, Ray Eldridge, played by the talented Tommy Lee Jones, into despair.

But the tragedy does not end there, as the brothers find themselves involved in a spiral of problems when they meet Mabel, played by Jenna Ortega. Mabel offers a way out of her problems, but the help comes at a high price. Soon, the brothers find themselves caught up in a world of drug dealing and violence, facing off against a ruthless Boston gang.

Finestkind

The trailer for Finestkind is packed with intensity and thrilling moments, fueled by powerful performances and a script written by the film’s director, Brian Helgeland. This talented filmmaker is known for his work on award-winning and critically acclaimed films such as LA Confidential and Mystic River.

The cast of Finestkind also includes Ismael Cruz Cordova, Scotty Tovar, Aaron Stanford, Tim Daly, Clayne Crawford and Lolita Davidovich. An impressive roster of talent that promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Finestkind is ready to set sail at the perfect time to light up your holiday season with thrills, action and drama. Since the film will arrive on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada on December 15, while international markets will be able to enjoy it the next day, December 16.

Unlike other productions, Finestkind will not have a theatrical release and will be available directly on Paramount+, giving subscribers the opportunity to enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes.

While Jenna Ortega will soon release more interesting projects such as Beetlejuice 2 and the second season of Wednesday.