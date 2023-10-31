It’s really too crazy for words, what they want to do with the fines. You can no longer afford them with three times the average…

Traffic fines. They’re rubbish, but it’s good that they’re there. To a certain extent. Because imagine, if no fines were issued, there would be a lot of traffic on the road. Yes, most people would still act normal, but some would go completely crazy.

Driving through Kanaleneiland in built-up areas at 200, parking on the sidewalk, talking on the phone behind the wheel, driving drunk, that kind of thing. It’s all commonplace, what we grumble to you. But you can also skip…

Fines can only be paid by the very rich

Because the AD came up with a nice story about the government’s proposed plan to enormously increase fines next year. Not that those things were already so competitively priced, but something still needs to be added.

Life has become a bit more expensive for the government and that money has to come from somewhere. So out of the driver’s pocket. And so it may happen that holding your phone in your hand will soon cost you 420 euros.

Unnecessarily driving on the left on the highway will cost 270 euros next year and driving 20 kilometers too fast in built-up areas will cost 240 euros. For work, that amount rises to a bizarre 323 euros. And on top of that there are 9 euros in administration costs. You almost have to be in the Quote 500 to be able to pay the fines…

The fines all increase by 10% and are also generously rounded up. In total, the treasury will receive an additional 43 million euros in income in this way.

This madness has to stop.

And yes folks, we have an opinion about this. This is going too far. But really. Way too far. Especially when you realize that the fine for a minor traffic violation will soon be more expensive than that for assault, which usually amounts to 400 euros. Isn’t that justifiable anymore?

This will soon no longer work. Not only because motorists will soon become civilly disobedient and no longer allow themselves to be caught, but also because the police will no longer dare to issue fines in good decency. On the one hand because they think it’s too crazy for words, and on the other hand for the sake of self-preservation.

Because there is a chance that an offender will not agree and will resort to violence. Which we ABSOLUTELY do not justify, but we almost understand. You will barely be able to make ends meet and you have to pay 490 euros because you accidentally stood in a disabled spot for a while… You become desperate and despair does strange things to people.

So, on November 22, vote for a party that does not want to allow this disastrous plan to go ahead and we can do something about it.

Because this doesn’t matter anymore.

