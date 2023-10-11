From May to September, 300 fines were imposed on motorcyclists in Trentino. Here are the most common infractions

October 11, 2023

In Trentino the authorities they were particularly careful to traffic monitoring and by the way a campaign of checks aimed at motorbikes was carried out. Between the months of May and August over seven hundred checks were carried outin which 3,150 motorbikes were stopped and challenged 300 violations.

On several occasions, the Carabinieri were supported by local police officers from various commands spread across the area. The latter provided the technical instrumentation to carry out speed measurements, using devices shared between the police forces and adopting operational strategies that ensure compliance with the rules while avoiding unpleasant behaviour, such as running away.

In many of these situations the use of motorbikes by the police was fundamental, since it allowed quicker and more dynamic interventionsespecially in heavy traffic conditions.

The most recurring infringements



Of the more than 3,000 motorcyclists stopped, 300 were fined, about 10%. The most recurring infringements of the Highway Code were: overtaking on corners in first position (often crossing the continuous line and invading the oncoming lane), modification with non-approved componentscirculation without revisiontoo high speed or the conduct of dangerous drivingthe violation of signs (particularly the horizontal ones) and the lack of the necessary documents.